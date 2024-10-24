Rita Ora will host the 2024 MTV EMAs in Manchester, MTV said Thursday. Returning to the EMAs stage the English city’s Co-op Live on Sunday, Nov. 10 will make the singer-songwriter the event’s first three-time host.

“I’m over the moon that I get to be back with my MTV family hosting the EMAs for the third time!” the music superstar said.

The 2024 MTV EMAs broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries in addition to being available in multiple international territories on Pluto TV and on demand on Paramount+.