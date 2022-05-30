Rescuers in Nepal have so far recovered 20 bodies from the crash site of a small plane carrying 22 people, an official has told the BBC.

The wreckage of the plane, operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air, was recovered in Mustang district in northern Nepal.

The passenger plane was on a 20-minute flight when it lost contact with air traffic control five minutes before it was due to land.

The search is ongoing for the remaining passengers, the official said.

“We have found 20 dead bodies, the body of an additional person has been located and rescuers are trying to retrieve it from difficult mountain terrain,” the country’s Civil Aviation Authority spokesman said.

“Rescuers are still searching for a missing individual at the crash site,” he said.

Four Indians, two Germans and 16 Nepalis were on board the plane, according to reports. But search operations have been hampered by bad weather and mountainous terrain.