Three Grenadian escapees who are the primary suspects in the disappearance of two US citizens, appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday March 4th for sentencing after they pleaded guilty to four counts of immigration-related offences on February 26th, 2024.

According to a release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Senior Magistrate, His Honour Colin John issued a Removal Order for the men to be repatriated to Grenada. He further remanded them into custody at His Majesty’s Prison until preparations are finalized for their removal from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Acting Commissioner of Police Enville Williams expressed gratitude to officers who were involved in the operation that recaptured the fugitives, as well as to the members of the public who assisted the police in doing so.

Public Relations Officer for the RSVGPF, Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons, in a recent press statement said the disappeared US couple, Ralph Hendry and his common law wife Kathy Brandel, have been presumed dead.

The three suspects in their disappearance, Ron Mitchell, Trevon Robertson, and Atiba Stanislaus, all of Paradise, Saint Andrew in Grenada, had escaped lawful custody in Grenada while being held on charges of rape, robbery with violence and other serious offenses.