The wreckage from the January 4th 2024 plane crash has been pulled out of the ocean. Pictures coming out of Bequia today showed what is left of the single-engine aircraft.

Last Thursday, the small plane with Registration Number N4023B, piloted and owned by Robert Sachs of Bequia, crashed into the sea, West off of Petit Nevis after departing the J.F. Mitchell Airport located in Paget Farm around midday. The Flight was destined or St Lucia.

The ruins from plane crash claimed the lives of Sachs, along with Hollywood actor Christian Klepser (also known as Christian Oliver), 51, from Germany who resided in the United States of America, and his two daughters, Madita Klepser and Annik Klepser, 10 and 12 years old respectively.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio last week, Friday 5th January, that the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCA) has launched an investigation into what caused the one-engine aircraft to crash into the sea off Bequia.