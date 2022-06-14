The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) will be hosting its seventh annual summer coding and application development initiative known as the MyApp summer program.

This year the programs will run for three (3) weeks each during the summer vacation and are scheduled for the period July 11 – 29, 2022 at the Union Island Secondary School and August 2 – 19, 2022, at the Buccament Bay Secondary School from 9:00am to 3:00pm daily.

According to the NTRC the program will teach and expose participants between the ages of 13-18 years how to code using a pocket-sized computer known as the micro:bit.

The NTRC says this will help participants to gain insightful knowledge in coding as the demand for software developers is increasing.

Application forms are available at the office of the NTRC and via the website www.ntrc.vc.

Deadline for applications is Friday July 1, 2022.

An official from the NTRC release states that a limited number of applications will be accepted and the registration cost for the program is $50 per student.