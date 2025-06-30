The Ministry of Agriculture is encouraging teens to participate in the Roots Youth in Agriculture Programme, held from July 14th to 18th, 2025, at the Girl Guides Headquarters in Level Gardens.

The programme will run from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM daily, and facilitate teens from the ages of 13 to 17.

Registration forms are available at the Rural Transformation Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture, Kingstown, or can be sent via email upon request.

Registration and consent forms must be returned to the Rural Transformation Unit on or before Thursday, July 3rd, 2025.

This summer programme is implemented by the Rural Transformation Unit in collaboration with the Ridge to Reef Project, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Poshelle, under the theme: “Growing the Future with Strong Roots!”