The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) has welcomed two teams of linemen this month to bolster restoration efforts in the Southern Grenadines. The teams, comprising five linemen from Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) and three from British Virgin Islands Electricity Corporation (BVIEC), arrived on July 21 and July 24, respectively.

Deployed primarily to Canouan, these teams are working alongside local contractors and VINLEC linemen to repair the island’s power infrastructure. As a result, power has been restored to Canouan’s central commercial area and critical facilities, including the Police Station, Coastguard Base, Canouan Airport, and the Health Clinic.

Efforts are also underway in Mayreau and Union Island. While power stations in Mayreau and Canouan are operational, the Union Island plant remains out of service due to extensive damage. Repairs are ongoing to provide temporary electricity generation, with longer-term solutions being developed.

VINLEC in an official release expressed appreciation for the community’s patience and support during this recovery phase, noting that with the help of regional partners and local resilience, progress toward full restoration continues.