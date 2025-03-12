Veteran singer Cocoa Tea has died, after being hospitalized for several months.

According to Loop News, his death was confirmed by his daughter Rashaine Scott in an interview.

Born Calvin Scott on September 3, 1959, Cocoa Tea rose to fame in the mid-1980s.

Among his string of hits are “She Loves Me Now”, “I Lost My Sonia”, “Sweet Sweet Cocoa Tea”, “Israel’s King”, “Rikers Island”, “Holy Mount Zion” , “Weh Di Drugs” and “Zeeks”.

His last #1 hit was in 1993, and he formed his label, Roaring Lion Records, in 2000.

From 2003 to 2009, Cocoa Tea promoted the annual Dancehall Jam Jam concert.