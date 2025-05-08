The Government’s promised reduction of General Consumption Tax (GCT) on electricity is now in effect.

Effective from May 1st, a reduced GCT rate of 7% was applied to the energy charges of both post-paid and prepaid residential customers of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS).

The new rate replaces the 15% GCT that was previously applied to usage over 150 kilowatt hours (kWh).

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Dana Morris Dixon, who addressed Wednesday’s (May 7) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, said customers should expect to see a difference in their next billing cycle.

Morris Dixon added that post-paid residential customers, who use 250 kilowatt hours or less per month, will receive a 3% Government tax subsidy and a 7% Government tax rebate.

These benefits, she said, will be applied automatically to customers who qualify, and will appear as a separate line item on their JPS bills.