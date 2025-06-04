A Redemption Sharpes woman has been charged with assault following a confrontation in Kingstown.

Police say 33-year-old Shekelia Gibson was arrested on May 31st after allegedly threatening a 28-year-old plumber from Largo Height with a meat cleaver on May 20th.

According to reports, Gibson raised the weapon over her head with intent to commit assault during the incident.

She was charged but failed to appear in court. As a result, a bench warrant and surety summons have been issued.

Gibson is expected to appear in court on June 7th.