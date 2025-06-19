On June 17, police arrested and charged Robelto Prince, a 45-year-old self- employed resident of Redemption Sharpes, with the offences of wounding and criminal trespass.

According to investigations the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 21-year-old Technician of the same address, by shooting him on the right side of his lower back with a gun.

He was further charged with entering the dwelling house of a 49-year-old self-employed resident of the same address as a trespasser and at the time had a gun, an offensive weapon.

The offences were committed in Redemption Sharpes on June 15.

Prince appeared before the Biabou Magistrate Court on June 18. He was not allowed to plea as the matter is an indictable offence.

Composite bail was granted to him in the sum of EC$8,500 with one surety.

He was ordered to surrender all travel documents and stop notices were placed at all ports of entry. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for a hearing on June 25.