Police on October 18th, 2025, arrested and charged Jaleel Smith, a 28-year-old Construction Worker of Redemption Sharpes and DarielMyers, a 19-year-old Construction Worker of the same address, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded an 18-year-old construction worker of the same address by stabbing him on his left leg and left finger with a knife.

The offence was committed in Redemption Sharpes on October 9th of this year.

The men appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 20th where they pled not guilty to the charge.

Both men were granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one (1) surety.

They were ordered to have no contact with the virtual complainant and to report to the Central Police Station every Monday and Thursday between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm.

Also, they were ordered not to leave state without the court’s permission, and the matter was adjourned to April 4th, 2026.