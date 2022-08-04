Forty-two (42) residents of the Red and Orange volcanic zones have received entry-level certification in Electrical Installation, thanks to a collaborative effort by the Rotary Clubs of St. Vincent and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

The residents, who completed the 15-week course through the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Community College, graduated at the end of July at a ceremony held at the college’s Villa campus.

The Rotary Clubs of St. Vincent provided approximately $50,000 XCD in funding to facilitate the cohort’s studies, as part of the clubs’ April 2021 volcanic eruption response. In addition to their certification all graduates received electrical installation toolkits.

During the ceremony Deputy Chief Education Officer, Rotarian Dixton Findlay encouraged the group to pay it forward, reminding them of the investment made into their education and encouraging them to share their knowledge with others in their communities. The Rotary Clubs of St. Vincent have an established partnership with the SVGCC, which has seen the clubs fund thousands of dollars into the education of many Vincentians through the college.