The eleven (11) survivors of the dive boat-sinking in the Red Sea have accused the Egyptian authorities of trying to cover up what happened.

According to BBC, the survivors said investigators were determined to blame it on a huge wave. They stated that they were pressured to sign official witness statements in Arabic which they couldn’t understand and had been translated from English by an employee of the boat company.

They noted the man also tried to get them to sign waivers which stated they did not accuse anyone of “criminal wrongdoing”.

The Sea Story had been carrying 46 people when it sank in the early hours of November 25th last year, four bodies were recovered and seven people are still missing.