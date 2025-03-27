Red Bull has confirmed that they will demote Liam Lawson and replace him with Yuki Tsunoda with immediate effect.

The decision comes after Lawson had completed just two Grand Prix for Red Bull, and three months after Tsunoda was passed over for the New Zealander as a replacement for Sergio Perez.

24year old Tsunoda will partner with Max Verstappen at Red Bull from the next race in Japan on April 4th-6th, while Lawson will return to second team Racing Bulls as team-mate to French rookie Isack Hadjar.

The decision to swap Lawson and Tsunoda was made on Monday at a meeting of Red Bull bosses in Dubai.