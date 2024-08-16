Thursday August 15th saw sixteen students benefit from the work of the Basil Charles Educational Foundation.

Awarded on Thursday were 11 full time scholarships and 8 bursaries, a record number for the foundation. There are now an impressive total of 70 students supported.

The full-time scholarships come in at a value of $1500 while the bursaries come in at a value at $600.

Founder of the Basil Charles Educational Foundation, Mr. Basil Charles noted that over 4000 children have benefited from scholarships and bursaries since its inception in 1996.

At the ceremony held on Thursday at Basil at Villa it was announced that following the devastating impact of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl, the foundation has extended its range of inclusion, providing scholarships to 10 children from the island. Local authorities will be responsible for determining which students are most in need of the assistance.

Public Relations Officer for the Basil Charles Educational Foundation Karen Joseph-Nero urged the recipients to be their brother’s keepers now that they are part of the Basil Charles Educational Foundation family.