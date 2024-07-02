Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced that government facilities would open on Tuesday, July 20th, to aid in the nation’s rebuilding efforts.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Beryl, resulting in heavy rainfall, strong winds, tree destruction, and damage to numerous homes and structures.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves addressed the nation post-hurricane, mentioning the severe impact on Union Island, with about 90% of homes either damaged or destroyed, along with airport damage.

Similar devastation is anticipated for Myreau and Canouan islands. The briefing reported one death. Prime Minister Gonsalves assured that entities like VINLEC and CWSA would swiftly restore their services. He urged the business community to resume operations and called upon Vincentians to assist in the nation’s reconstruction.