Harry Kane tops Real Madrid’s wanted list as they look for a replacement for Karim Benzema.

Kane, 29, has a year left on his Tottenham contract and is undecided on his future.

Benzema’s departer after 14 years at the club has left the Spanish giants needing a new striker.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic are also on their list of targets.

But 14-time European champions Real are huge admirers of England’s record goalscorer Kane and are hopeful the exit of several of their high earners this summer can help their bid.

Along with the departure of Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz are also leaving Madrid this summer, boosting their transfer and wage budget by 77m euros (£66m).