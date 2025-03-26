Real Madrid is in talks over finalizing the signing of Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer this summer.

Discussions over the protracted transfer are ongoing as the Spanish side look to secure the England international before the start of next season.

Alexander-Arnold is in the final three months of his contract at Liverpool and is free to discuss a move abroad.

Real Madrid has made the 26-year-old a priority target this summer with sources close to the situation saying the Spanish club has been tracking the player for close to two years.