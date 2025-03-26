Real Madrid is in talks over finalizing the signing of Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer this summer.

Discussions over the protracted transfer are ongoing as the Spanish side look to secure the England international before the start of next season.

Alexander-Arnold is in the final three months of his contract at Liverpool and is free to discuss a move abroad.

Real Madrid has made the 26-year-old a priority target this summer with sources close to the situation saying the Spanish club has been tracking the player for close to two years.

Taiwan National Day Celebration

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here