A reading room dedicated to work of authors from here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been opened at SVG’s embassy in the Republic of China (Taiwan).

SVG’s Ambassador to Taiwan Andrea Bowman expressed excitement about the opening of the room, and the fact that the SVG’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters participated in the ribbon cutting.

According to Ambassador Bowman the reading room currently contains 45 titles from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We opened our reading room here at the embassy, it’s a tiny space but a significant space, and what’s more we had our Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Honourable Keisal Peters here in Taiwan. She into Taiwan that very morning at about 6:36 and in the afternoon she was able to cut the ribbon to open our reading room that was just really wonderful for us.” The Ambassador said.

She noted that while the collection of titles is not large at the moment, at just 45, there are plans to have it expanded in the future.

Ambassador Bowman noted that with the addition of other titles, the total number of books located within the reading room amount to approximately 55.