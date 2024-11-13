Ray J claims his life is in danger following his recent comments about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The R&B singer shared a video on his Instagram Story claiming that someone tried to shoot him and said he would not apologize for his recent comments aimed at the embattled rap mogul.

Ray J has come under fire from Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, and others for some comments he made against Diddy, alleging that he is aware of other celebrities involved in similar things the hip-hop icon is accused of.

The Love and Hip Hop alum is known to make outlandish comments that go viral, but this time, he is claiming that his recent comments might put his life in danger.