Rapper Travis Scott has been arrested in Paris after fighting with his bodyguard, according to French authorities.

The 33-year-old US star is alleged to have attacked a security guard who attempted to break up the two men at the five-star George V hotel on Friday morning.

French prosecutors told the Reuters and AFP news agencies they had opened a criminal investigation into “unspecified violence” against the guard.

On Thursday evening, Mr Scott, real name Jacques Bermon Webster, was photographed at Team USA’s Olympic basketball match against Serbia.

He was pictured next to American businessman Michael Rubin and fellow rapper Quavo, former frontman of hip-hop group Migos.

Earlier this year Mr Scott was arrested in Miami in relation to an argument on a private yacht.

Showbiz news site TMZ has reported that prosecutors dropped a charge of disorderly intoxication against him, but he still faces a count of trespassing.

Mr Scott is a 10-time Grammy Award nominee and one of the biggest hip-hop acts in the world.