Rapper Tory Lanez has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed 14 times in a California prison.

The Canadian hip-hop artist was attacked by another inmate on Monday morning in a housing unit at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, about 75 miles (120km) north of Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old rapper suffered wounds across his body – causing both of his lungs to collapse, according to a post on his Instagram account.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting fellow musician Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

The star’s Instagram post said he was stabbed in the back, torso, head and face. He was temporarily placed on a breathing apparatus but is now able to breathe on his own, the Instagram post adds.