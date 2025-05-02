Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has formally rejected the US government’s offer to plead guilty and spare himself the possibility of a prolonged prison sentence.

The musician appeared in court on Thursday ahead of the start of his sex trafficking trial next week.

When asked by the Judge if he rejected the prosecutors’ plea deal, Combs replied: “Yes, I do your honor. Thank you.”

The 55-year-old is facing charges of sex trafficking and prostitution that allege he coerced women into prolonged sexual orgies he called “freak-offs”.

The musician has denied all charges against him.

If he is found guilty, Combs could spend the rest of his life in prison.