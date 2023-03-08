Emma Raducanu has sparked new injury fears after withdrawing from a charity exhibition event prior to her opening match at Indian Wells.

The 20-year-old was due to play a mixed doubles match with Cameron Norrie in the Eisenhower Cup, but organisers announced the British No 1 had pulled out.

Raducanu is scheduled to face Danka Kovinic in the opening round of Indian Wells on Thursday in what will be her first match since January’s Australian Open.

Her 2022 season ended early after suffering a wrist injury in October, and she overcame an ankle injury in the build up to Melbourne.