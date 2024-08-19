Questelles Beach Keepers has executed yet another successful beach clean-up at the Questelles beach.

The activity saw members of the community of come together with the group help remove debris and trash, brought by both the recent passage of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl and persons improperly disposing of their trash.

Director of the Questelles Beach Keepers, which has been cleaning the beach for the last 8 years, Mr. Rupert Mulzac, during an interview on WE FM’s Activated Mornings program spoke about the type of items that were removed from the beach during the clean up activity, expressing disappointment at those who don’t properly dispose of their trash.

“So if it’s the trees that fell down, you know, then we can deal with everything, get somebody, get the chainsaw, we can move them. But when you have like white goods on the beach that people dispose of, and in the bushes, you got diapers and cornclaw wraps and, you know, because they get thrown out, you know, and people come and they have their little picnic and there are receptacles. You might have to take your trash with you right there, but they don’t do that. They don’t do that. Because when they’re having a good time, they just walk away and leave everything.” He said.

Mr. Mulzac emphasized that one of biggest challenges that remain for the Questelles Beach Keepers is getting persons to not pollute the beach.

He also took the time to encourage those who are interested in assisting the group in anyway to feel free to reach out.

The recent clean up effort was sponsored by Williams Electronic Services, which provide heavy equipment and trucking and WE FM, which provided financing for the activity.