Amid concerns about the rate of crime and violence in Jamaica, incarcerated Dancehall artist Tommy Lee Sparta has called for criminals to abandon their illegal firearms.

The Protocol deejay—who was arrested in December 2020 after he was found with an illegal firearm along Holborn Road in New Kingston, and is serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty—made the call via his official Instagram on Saturday (November 26, 2022).

He used a clip from Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ most recent presentation at a sitting of the House of Representatives, which he described as a “fair speech,” to drive his point home about the alleviation of illegal guns in the country.

Saying that he is setting an example, the Spartan Soldier declared that he has buried the hatchet with all his foes.

According to statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), murders were up 8% in Jamaica, with 1171 being killed up to October 1, 2022.

On November 15, Holness declared States of Public Emergencies (SOEs) in several parishes to try to curtail the issue. The parishes included Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James, Clarendon, and St. Catherine within the established parish boundaries as well as all the police divisions in Kingston and St. Andrew except for St. Andrew Central and St. Andrew North