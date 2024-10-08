The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has issued a warning to the public to refrain from hiking the La Soufriere trail until further notice.

A press release from NEMO stated that a low thermal anomaly was detected at the summit of La Soufrière volcano by NASA FIRMS hot spot detection system on October 6, 2024. The ongoing anomaly may be caused by either a Sulphur fire, a small steam eruption or potential lava extrusion.

Multigas data collected by the Soufrière Monitoring Team on October 4, along with further observations, are currently being analyzed and updates will be provided once the analysis is complete.

The volcano remains at a Green Alert Level, indicating no immediate danger.

However, the National Emergency Management Organization advises against visiting the volcano and the La Soufrière Trail remains closed to the public until further notice.