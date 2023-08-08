The Vincentian public is being urged to seek early medical attention if they experience any symptoms related to the monkeypox virus.

District Medical Officer Dr. Alisha Bonadie noted that while there have been no cases of the virus reported here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with there being confirmed cases in the region, it is important that persons are vigilant.

“If you yourself are experiencing those symptoms that I just mentioned seek medical advice as early as possible, especially in relation to the rash. Don’t just assume that this is chicken pox, that this is a heat rash, let us have a look, let us make that diagnosis and if we need to, do the relevant testing, testing can be done here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

However I will reiterate, of note, we have managed to keep monkeypox off the shores of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox presently,” Dr. Bonadie said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Common symptoms of monkeypox are a skin rash or mucosal lesions which can last 2–4 weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

The WHO says that Monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals.