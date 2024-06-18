Activities to mark Public Service Week began on Monday, June 17th with a procession starting at the Administrative Building in Kingstown, and concluded with a Rally at Heritage Square.

The week of activities are being held under the theme “Fostering Innovation and Global Challenges: A Public Sector Perspective”.

Speaking at the Rally, Minister responsible for the Public Service Hon. Frederick Stephenson said this year’s theme is fitting as countries strive to realize the 2030 United Nations Goals to achieve sustainable development amid fragile and uncertain conditions. Noting that public workers shoulder responsibilities for realizing the UN development goals, Stephenson reminded public servants that their work is greatly impacting the lives of every community and society as a whole.

Stephenson also commended Public Service workers for their hard work and dedication over the years noting that they do a remarkable job even in difficult circumstances. He said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has joined with other nations this year in realizing the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development and is striving to navigate through increasingly fragile and unforeseen circumstances.