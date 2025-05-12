In Antigua and Barbuda, public schools remain closed today as teachers continue their industrial action over unresolved financial issues. The Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers, or ABUT, has canceled classes until the government addresses outstanding payments, including travel and allowances dating back to 2018.The Ministry of Education confirmed the closures but reassured the public that the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate exams will not be affected. Teachers are still required to report to work despite the strike.Prime Minister Gaston Browne has criticized the strike, stating that the government is making efforts to process payments, while Education Minister Daryll Matthew stressed that payment processing involves multiple departments.Both sides are urging dialogue as they work towards a resolution.

