Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in his 2025 Independence Address announced the increase in the monthly public assistance payment effective from December 2025.

Prime Minister Gonsalves stated that from December, all will receive an increased payment in public assistance monthly of $360 in addition to an existing and expanding menu of social safety net assistance, including housing, rents, food packages, lump-sums for particular adverse events, medical and pharmaceutical support.

This increase will be back-dated to September 2025 and the back-pay is to be paid at the end of November.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the increase in public assistance for the four-month period, September to December, will cost the Treasury $1.246 million; annualised, the cost is $3.74 million.

Currently, there are 4,646 persons on public assistance, with persons under 65 years of age receiving $280 monthly, and those over 65 years receiving $300.