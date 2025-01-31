Prosecutors in New York have expanded their case against rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him of coercing two additional women into commercial sex acts, and of dangling a person over an apartment balcony.

Combs has been in jail since September after an initial indictment charged him with racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

On Thursday, the indictment was updated to add two more victims, although no new charges were added to the case.

The musician, 55, has strenuously denied all the accusations against him, including the federal criminal case and more than 30 separate civil lawsuits.

In response to the superseding indictment, his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said the prosecution’s case “remains flawed”.