On July 23, 2024, police arrested and charged Christopher Jones, popularly known as “2Kool Chris” a 56-year-old DJ and Radio Announcer of Richmond Hill, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, Mr. Jones allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 32-year-old Fisherman of Largo Height, by shooting him in his hip, left hand and right leg with a gun.

The offence was committed on July 4, 2024 at Bay Street, Kingstown. Jones appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 24, 2024, where he pleaded not guilty.

The conditions of his station bail continues and the matter was adjourned to September 6, 2024 for review.