The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is in the process of developing programs that specifically target persons dealing with the lingering effects of COVID-19.

Word of this came from Health Promotions Officer within the Ministry of Health, Shanika John during a recent appearance on NBC Radio.

“Quite a number of persons in the Health Promotions Unit in particular, we’re going to try to zoom in and develop specific programs to reach those persons. What we do know for a fact is that the data is saying those persons who have had COVID-19 infections, thirty days after, you are more likely—and there’s a very high chance, even if you’re not predisposed to developing diabetes, that you may develop diabetes; early onset of diabetes is what it is actually called.” She said.

The Health Promotions Officer said that this applies across all age groups, but especially in the younger population. She said this is very worrying for those in the ministry of health because diabetes can lead to multiple complications if not controlled.

She advised for Vincentians to make small but impactful lifestyle changes such as added exercise and healthier diets in order to mitigate these effects.

Shanika John on lingering COVID-19 Symptoms.