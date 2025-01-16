Dr. Hideki Kuwajima, a professor from the Hiroshima University in Japan, has visited St. Vincent and the Grenadines to examine our historical remains related to British colonial governance in view of understanding and documenting our cultural and historical development.

Dr. Kuwajima specializes in the study of art and industries, landscapes, cultural philosophy and their historical contexts.

During his visit to St. Vincent, from January 11-13, 2025, Dr. Kuwajima toured several sites in villages such as Brighton, Belvedere, Pembroke, Cane Grove, Harmony Hall, Fitz Hughes and Richmond, with a final stop at the National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services.