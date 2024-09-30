Jamaican producer Cleveland “Clevie” Browne of Steely & Clevie has clarified that he was not involved in the removal of Drake’s song “Blue Green Red” from streaming platforms.

“We never took it down, nor did we instigate its removal. This is the music business—the song should be available to generate income, and at the time, it was showing a lot of potential,” Browne stated.

Released by UMG Recordings on August 10, Drake’s “Blue Green Red” debuted at No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 and racked up over 7 million streams on Spotify before being taken down.

The track, part of Drake’s “100 Gigs” EP, allegedly used elements from Tiger’s 1991 hit “When” without proper clearance.

Browne explained that while his publishers were contacted about obtaining clearance, they never received the actual song for review, preventing him from clearing it without hearing it first.