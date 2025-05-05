Vincentian soca star Problem Child lit up the stage alongside Jamaican dancehall heavyweight Aidonia, sharing a powerful moment during a recent live performance.

In an Instagram post featuring a video of the performance, Problem Child reflected on his drive for greatness, writing, “Man I just wanna be great & also be great on the level I know I belong!”

He expressed deep gratitude to Aidonia for the opportunity and congratulated him on his latest musical milestone.

Calling the moment one of “good vibes” and a “different riddim,” Problem Child’s post resonated with fans, highlighting his ambition, faith, and appreciation for the journey ahead.