Shertz “Problem Child” James has once again proven his musical dominance, claiming the top two spots in the Vincy Mas 2025 Road March competition.

His infectious hit Fraid Horn took first place with 100 points, while his second entry, Pong Pong, secured the runner-up position with 97 points. James’s double placement cements his reputation as one of the most consistent and crowd-pleasing performers in Vincy Mas history.

Coming in third was Esron “Spielberg” Culzac with his energetic track Red Button, earning 74 points.

The Road March title is awarded to the song most played during the carnival street parades and remains one of the most coveted honors in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ annual carnival celebrations.