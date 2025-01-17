21-year-old Joel Johnson, a prison officer from East Coast Demerara, Guyana, was sentenced to three years in prison after a quantity of marijuana was discovered in his bag during a mandatory search.

According to Loop News, the incident occurred at the Mazaruni scanning area on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Reports state, that at around 6:30 PM, Johnson returned to duty after being granted four days off. He was subjected to a mandatory search and surrendered a green haversack which was in his possession. The haversack contained eight Irish Spring soap boxes and two Colgate toothpaste boxes, containing marijuana leaves, seeds, and stems, wrapped in transparent plastic.

Johnson was placed under arrest and escorted to the Bartica Police Station. The suspected narcotics were weighed, totaling 804 grams.

He appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, January 15 where he pled guilty and was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment with a fine of $30,000.