Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is attending the summit of the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean States (CELAC) which convened in Honduras yesterday.

The Prime Minister and his delegation arrived in Honduras on Tuesday April 8th.

Upon arrival, he was received by Secretary of State at the Science, Technology and Innovation Office, Luther Castillo Harry.

The regional summit is set to discuss issues such as Integration, Peacekeeping and Migration.

The agenda includes the approval of a Declaration, which will guide the political and integration efforts of Latin America and the Caribbean, statements, and the handover of the Pro Tempore (Temper) Presidency (PPT) to Colombian President, Gustavo Petro.

Today, the Prime Minister and members of his delegation, which also includes local Garifuna representative Zoannie Nero, will visit the Garifuna community in Honduras.