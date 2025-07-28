Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has welcomed a recent landmark “advisory opinion” issued by the highest court of the UN stating that nations can be held legally accountable for their greenhouse-gas emissions.

Recognizing the “urgent and existential threat” facing the world, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concluded that those harmed by human-caused climate change may be entitled to “reparations”.

Their opinion largely rests on the application of existing international law, clarifying that climate “harms” can be clearly linked to major emitters and fossil-fuel producers.

The case which was triggered by a group of Pacific island students and championed by the government of Vanuatu saw unprecedented levels of input from nations.

In a unanimous decision issued on 23 July, the 15 judges on the ICJ concluded that the production and consumption of fossil fuels “may constitute an internationally wrongful act attributable to that state”.

While the ICJ opinion is not binding for governments, it could have significant influence as vulnerable groups and nations push for stronger climate action or seek compensation in court.

Speaking on Sunday on WEFM’s Issue At Hand Programme, Prime Minister Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one of nine CARICOM countries that were represented at the ICJ.

He described the ICJ opinion as a strong judgement that benefits small island states including St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“It’s also very interesting that it says that any state can sue another one once they can show the link, that you have an obligation and damage has been suffered. In relation to states like ours, a very interesting part of the judgment is that if because of rising sea levels or sea erosion, there’s no obligation on such a state like St. Vincent and Grenadines to go and redraw or map or chart to say where our land mass begins and where it ends. It begins where it was before the erosion or the high seas occurred.” He said.