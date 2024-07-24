Union Island residents impacted by the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl will have the opportunity to voice their concerns directly to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves during consultations scheduled for this week.

The consultations aim to address a range of critical issues stemming from the disaster, including the government’s response efforts, ongoing relief operations, plans for recovery and reconstruction, and the anticipated reopening of schools in September.

The first consultation is scheduled for today Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the Methodist Church Hall, commencing at 3:00 pm.

Following this, another consultation will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 1:00 pm in Clifton, Union Island.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, this past Sunday, during a call to WE FM’s Issue At Hand program emphasized the importance of these consultations in ensuring that the government’s efforts align closely with the needs of those affected. He underscored the government’s commitment to a transparent and inclusive recovery process that prioritizes the well-being and long-term resilience of Union Island communities.