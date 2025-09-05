Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to arrive in Ethiopia on Saturday ahead of the Second Africa-Caricom Summit in Addis Ababa.

The Summit, which convenes on Sunday September 7, 2025, will discuss issues of Reparations/Reparatory Justice, Strengthening Caribbean-Africa relations, Climate Innovation and Cultural Exchange.

The Prime Minister’s delegation comprises his wife Eloise Gonsalves, Historian Professor G. Michael Dennie, Representatives from the Rastafarian Community Selwyn Patterson and Ajid Duncan, Senior Technician at the Agency for Public Information (API) Antonio Richards and Security Officer Kendal Horne.

On September 8, the Prime Minister and his delegation will visit the Rastafarian Community in, a city in southern Ethiopia.

The delegation will return to the state on September 10.