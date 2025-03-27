Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will travel to Romania next week to meet with the Prime Minister.

While there he will sign a general agreement of co-operation which would cover a wide range of issues, and pursue a specific agreement relating to helping with disaster preparedness and management, as well as discussions on education.

Dr. Gonsalves stated that because of the advancements in Romania he will be pursing markets as well as investors while there.

The Prime Minister added that the region needs to further explore relations with the Eastern European countries.

Following that visit, the Prime Minister will travel to Honduras for the Summit of the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC).

Accompanying the Prime Minister will be Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Frederick Stephenson, and this country’s Ambassador to Cuba, His Excellency Ellsworth John.