Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers conducted a multi- island visit to the Grenadines to assess the ongoing reconstruction efforts and chart the path forward for 2025.

The visit, which covered Union Island, Mayreau, and Canouan, focused on critical recovery and development projects in the wake of Hurricane Beryl and other recent challenges.

The delegation examined progress on housing, healthcare, education, airport infrastructure, and economic revitalization, engaging with local communities and reaffirming the government’s commitment to rebuilding stronger and more resilient islands.

As 2025 begins, the government is preparing to allocate significant resources for continued housing, infrastructure, and economic development.