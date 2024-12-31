In a heartfelt letter addressed to global leaders, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves urgently called for a negotiated end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The letter, sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Joseph Biden, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, highlights the escalating dangers of the conflict, particularly the looming threat of nuclear catastrophe.

Prime Minister Gonsalves expressed profound concern over the human and global toll of the war, which has been ongoing since February 2022. He criticized the conflict as senseless and destructive, pointing out the extreme “unreason” exhibited by the main combatants and their allies, including NATO and the U.S. Dr. Gonsalves stressed that continuing the war was no longer viable, urging the parties involved to seek peace despite inevitable dissatisfaction with the terms.

In his plea for peace, Prime Minister Gonsalves cited the wisdom of poets such as Daniel Williams and W.B. Yeats, emphasizing the moral responsibility of world leaders to act decisively before humanity plunges further into catastrophe. He concluded his letter with a powerful call for change, urging leaders not to “sleepwalk into a nuclear Armageddon.”