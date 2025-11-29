Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday delivered a heartfelt and unifying address following his official inauguration on Friday, pledging to lead “a government for all the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Addressing Governor General Dame Susan Dougan, invited dignitaries, members of the New Democratic Party (NDP), and the public, Prime Minister Friday said he was “humbled by the trust and the honor” bestowed upon him. He vowed to uphold his duty to uplift living standards, moral values, and opportunities for all Vincentians.

“We are a country of less than 110,000 people. I consider that precious, not small,” he said, highlighting the need for unity, shared responsibility, and national cooperation. Friday urged citizens to support one another, stressing that progress must be inclusive: “It does us no good as a people for some to be thriving while others are struggling.”

He emphasized that his leadership would welcome ideas from all sectors, noting that the new administration would remain adaptable and open to better solutions. Friday also expressed gratitude to his family—particularly his wife, Ave, whom he described as “a tower of strength”—and thanked his political colleagues for their years of dedication and teamwork.

Reflecting on the NDP’s overwhelming election victory, he said the results signaled that Vincentians were ready for “major, transformational changes,” not slow or incremental adjustments.

Friday encouraged the nation to embrace a spirit of cooperation in daily life and community engagement ahead of next week’s announcement of his Cabinet. He said this new chapter represents “a new dawn in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” one that promises greater prosperity, security, and opportunity for all, especially young people.

In closing, he paid tribute to former Opposition Leader Arnhim Eustace, acknowledging his guidance and contribution to the party’s long journey to government.

“Brighter days are ahead for this country,” Friday said, calling on all citizens to join in the work of national renewal.