Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will join a league of distinguished international personalities and leaders, when he delivers the keynote address at the 2022 Concordia Americas Summit.

Dr. Gonsalves will leave the state on Tuesday July 12th to honour the invitation to address the summit.

The forum will take place from July 13-14 in Miami, Florida.

The summit is being hosted in partnership with the General Secretariat of the Organisation of American States (OAS) and will bring together leaders across industries, sectors and territories, exploring the greatest challenges and opportunities facing the Western Hemisphere.