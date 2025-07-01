The Rural Transformation Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture has commenced the National School Garden Competition 2025, and is encouraging all primary and secondary schools to register.

The registration deadline for the competition is September 5th, 2025.

This competition provides students with the opportunity to get actively involved in agriculture, to enhance their practical skills and innovations.

Overall, this engagement builds a strong agricultural foundation for students.

This initiative of the Rural Transformation Unit is expected to positively impact the growth and sustainability of agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines through young minds.

For additional details about the National School Garden Competition 2025, persons can contact the Rural Transformation Unit.